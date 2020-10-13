4,820 more PUJs allowed to operate, 44 additional routes opened in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four additional jeepney routes and 4,820 public utility jeepneys units were allowed to resume operations over the weekend, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Tuesday.

In a statement, LTFRB said there are currently 27,016 total jeepney units and 302 routes that opened in Metro Manila since the general community quarantine first took effect in June.

The agency, likewise, gave assurance to commuters that they will continue to add more routes and units in public transportation.

“Tinitiyak ng LTFRB na patuloy ang pagbubukas ng mga ruta para sa mga Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga pasahero sa gitna ng pandemya,” read the statement.

(The LTFRB ensures that it will open more routes for PUVs so that we can respond to the needs of passengers amid the pandemic.)

Aside from PUJs, the LTFRB also returned the following units and routes in PUVs:

modern public utility jeepney – 48 routes and 845 units

public utility buses – 34 routes and 4,016 units

point-to-point bus (P2P) – 34 routes and 387 units

UV Express – 76 routes, 3,263 units

taxi – 20,927 units

transport network vehicles services (TNVS) – 24,356 units

provincial bus – 12 routes and 286 units

modern UV express – two routes and 40 units

