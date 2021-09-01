488 OFWs from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia repatriated

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) repatriated 488 stranded Filipinos in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, who included infants and pardoned detainees.

The DFA reported that 138 Filipinos in Bahrain were flown home on August 26 through the repatriation program of the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain.

The repatriates included overstaying overseas Filipinos (OFs), infants and children, pardoned detainees, medical patients, pregnant women, and wards at the embassy shelter.

“Many of the passengers have been stranded in Bahrain for weeks, or even months due to limitations in flights and seats from Bahrain to the Philippines,” the DFA said on Tuesday.

“The exorbitant cost of airfare also prevented many of the passengers from booking earlier flights to the Philippines,” the DFA said in a statement.

The embassy, using the DFA’s Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Fund, shouldered the airfare of most of the passengers availing of a negotiated rate with Gulf Air to allow more Filipinos to benefit from the repatriation program.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on August 27 repatriated 350 distressed OFs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia who included one stretcher-bound OF and three infants.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

This was the 22nd DFA-chartered flight that was coursed through the embassy since February 2020 when the DFA began its massive, successive repatriation efforts in response to the pandemic.

For this round of repatriation, the embassy in Riyadh introduced innovations to streamline the repatriation process, such as the use of quick response (QR) codes to manage check-in and prevent queue jumping, and automated forms to organize the distribution of cash assistance, the DFA said.

The 22 DFA-chartered flights since the beginning of the pandemic have brought home 7,481 OFs from Riyadh and the Eastern regions of KSA.

The embassy in Bahrain coordinated with the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (DFA-OUMWA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other government agencies for the exemption of the repatriates from the arrival limitations, as well as for the facilitation of quarantine facilities for the repatriates.