49 new Covid cases in Bulacan as MGCQ ends

ONE day before the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) ends in the province of Bulacan, a total of 49 new Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall count to 689.

Latest data from Bulacan Provincial Health Office (PHO) also showed that there were nine new recoveries, raising the number to 246 while 27 died from the virus.

The province, as of July, has performed 3, 678 tests.

It opened on June 25 a Covid-laboratory at the Bulacan Medical Center, which can run a test in 45 minutes.

San Jose del Monte (SJDM) City in Bulacan continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases with 136; followed by Marilao, 78; Malolos City, 61; and Meycauyan City, 50.

Based on the recent post of the SJDM Public Information Office Facebook page, two new recoveries were recorded in Barangay Muzon and Barangay San Pedro on Tuesday.

SJDM City Health Officer Betzaida Banaag said in a video message that the City intensified its contract tracing, implementation of strict home and facility home protocols and did targeted Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing.

“Wearing of facemasks, social or physical distancing, proper hygiene lalo na ang proper hand washing at sa kabila ng pandemya ay patuloy nating pinopromote ang ating healthy lifestyle,” Banaag said.

(Wearing of face masks, social or physical distancing, proper hygiene, especially proper hand washing and despite of this pandemic, we are still promoting our healthy lifestyle.)