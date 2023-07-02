4D Lotto Result, Monday, July 3, 2023 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

4D LOTTO RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Monday is 4D Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw:.

Previously called 4-digit Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) changed the name of the said lotto game to 4D Lotto. With regards to the mechanics in playing the lotto game, they are the same. PCSO also maintained the jackpot prize and the draw schedule of the said lotto game.

See UPDATED results for the following draws:

For today’s draw, here’s the 4D Lotto Result:

4D Lotto Winning Numbers

, Monday



_-_-_-_



Jackpot Prize



₱10,000.00



Jackpot Winners



0



PCSO holds three (3) draws for 4D Lotto weekly. They are set every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 9:00 o’clock at night.

Previous 4D Draw , Friday .

4 Digit Winning Numbers

June 30, 2023 (Friday)

5-5-2-0

Who can play the 4D Lotto?

According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the 4D Lotto:

Pick four(4) numbers from 0 to 9.

You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 4 number combination for you.

Choose how many draws you want to play.

Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.

Present two Valid IDs

Where to claim?

Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office

Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office.

Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the

PCSO main office.

Reminders in playing the 4D Lotto: