4G video experience in PH remains ‘resilient’

The network infrastructure of Philippine telco operators was able to deliver “fair to good” video experience to subscribers despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) lockdown in Metro Manila and other areas.

While there was a strong demand for data, the networks remained “resilient,” OpenSignal said in its report released late in May.

“In the Philippines, video has been a big driver of data consumption, and with measures such as the General community quarantine (GCQ) and Enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed in response to Covid-19, Filipinos are consuming videos on Youtube, Netflix and other online streaming services more than ever, putting the mobile networks under pressure,” it said.

Although subscribers residing in urban and rural areas saw a 7.2-percent and 14.7-percent decline, respectively, in the quality of video streaming experience last March, OpenSignal stressed fourth-generation video experience in the country still ranged “from fair to good.”

“[This] suggests that the mobile operators have been able to cope well during these extraordinary times,” it added.

“As we’ve already seen, mobile video consumption in the Philippines is growing exponentially, which means that a good video experience is becoming increasingly important to Filipino consumers,” OpenSignal said.

It noted PLDT’s wireless arm Smart Communications currently leads the game, as evident with its latest Mobile Network Experience report where the latter topped the video experience category nationally for the third report in a row, beating its only competitor Globe Telecom.