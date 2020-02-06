4th suspected nCoV carrier in Quezon recorded

LUCENA CITY –– Another suspected carrier of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was recorded in Quezon province, authorities said Thursday.

Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer, said the latest person under investigation (PUI) was brought to their attention Wednesday, bringing the total number of PUIs in the province to four following the validation protocol.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) disclosed the new PUI to the public in a statement Thursday morning.

“We have four PUIs, meaning they have a history of travel to China or Hong Kong or Macau within the past 14 days,” Santiago said in the statement.

Santiago said the patient sought medical attention due to fever, cough and cold, common symptoms of anyone who recently traveled from China and suspected of carrying nCoV.

But she emphasized that as of 9 a.m. of Feb. 6, “Quezon remains negative for 2019-nCoV cases.”

Following the Department of Health protocol, Santiago did not provide other details about the new PUI and just said the patient was also confined in undisclosed hospitals just like the three other PUIs, which she revealed on Wednesday.

Santiago said the four PUIs in the province were being attended to by DOH and IPHO medical staff.

“Specimens have been collected and sent to the national reference laboratory. We are awaiting results. The necessary precautionary measures were done,” she said in the statement.

Santiago said they expect the results of the laboratory test before the weekend.

