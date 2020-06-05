5.1 quake strikes Mindoro

CITY OF CALAPAN—A magnitude 5.1 quake shook Mindoro late Friday (June 5), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs, in a report, said the quake struck 9:37 p.m. northeast of Calintaan town, Occidental Mindoro.

It was felt at varying intensities in San Jose and Roxas towns in Occidental Mindoro; Malay, Aklan; Pandan, Culasi, and Sebaste, Antique; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; and Lopez and Mauban in Quezon.

Mindoro residents, through social media, said they felt the tremor. Authorities reported no damage or casualty.

