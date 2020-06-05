Trending Now

5.1 quake strikes Mindoro

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

5.1 quake strikes Mindoro

5.1 quake strikes Mindoro

5.1 quake strikes MindoroCITY OF CALAPAN—A magnitude 5.1 quake shook Mindoro late Friday (June 5), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs, in a report, said the quake struck 9:37 p.m. northeast of Calintaan town, Occidental Mindoro.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was felt at varying intensities in San Jose and Roxas towns in Occidental Mindoro; Malay, Aklan; Pandan, Culasi, and Sebaste, Antique; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; and Lopez and Mauban in Quezon.

Mindoro residents, through social media, said they felt the tremor. Authorities reported no damage or casualty.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top