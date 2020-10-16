5.2-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; felt in parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked Occidental Mindoro early Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake struck at 4:06 a.m. at 21 kilometers northeast of Looc town.

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 12-kilometer depth of focus.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was also felt in other areas at various intensities:

Intensity IV – Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite Intensity III – Carmona, Cavite; Marilao, Bulacan, Talisay, Batangas Intensity II – Plaridel, Malolos City, Calumpit, and San Rafael, Bulacan; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Bacoor City; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Las Piñas City; Quezon City



Aftershocks can be expected from the quake, Phivolcs added, but without any damages.

