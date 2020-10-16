Trending Now

5.2-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; felt in parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

5.2-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; felt in parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas

5.2 magnitude quake mindoro oct 17 20205.2 magnitude quake mindoro oct 17 2020

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked Occidental Mindoro early Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake struck at 4:06 a.m. at 21 kilometers northeast of Looc town.

The tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a 12-kilometer depth of focus.

FEATURED STORIES

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was also felt in other areas at various intensities:

    • Intensity IV – Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite
    • Intensity III – Carmona, Cavite; Marilao, Bulacan, Talisay, Batangas
    • Intensity II – Plaridel, Malolos City, Calumpit, and San Rafael, Bulacan; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Bacoor City; Marikina City; Muntinlupa City; Las Piñas City; Quezon City

Aftershocks can be expected from the quake, Phivolcs added, but without any damages.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top