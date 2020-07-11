5.2 magnitude tremor hits Davao del Sur

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was recorded in Davao del Sur early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The tremor was recorded at 2:16 a.m. with the epicenter 11 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan town, Davao del Sur province. It has a depth of 19 kms from the surface, the agency said.
Intensity 5 was recorded in the municipalities of Bansalan and Magsaysay, both of Davao del Sur province.
In its instrumental Intensities, Phivolcs also registered Intensity 4 in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Tupi, South Cotabato; and Malungon, Sarangani while Intensity 2 in Alabel, Sarangani; and General Santos City; and Intensity 1 in Kiamba, Sarangani.
Phivolcs said it was not expecting damage but aftershocks were possible.