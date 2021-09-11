5.3M unbanked open LandBank accounts

AFTER signing up for the National Identification (ID) system, more than 5 million unbanked Filipinos have opened transaction accounts with Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank).

LandBank said in a statement over the weekend that as of September 2, it had onboarded a total of 5.3 million unbanked National ID registrants for transaction accounts.

The registrants have spent P31.8 million using LandBank prepaid cards for various transactions.

The cards are part of the lender’s ongoing partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to participate in the nationwide rollout of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and provide unbanked registrants with their own transaction accounts, which were provided free of charge and with no initial deposit requirement.

It can be used to safely and conveniently manage funds, withdraw cash, conduct cashless transactions, shop and pay bills online, and receive government subsidies digitally by PhilSys registrants.

“Bringing unbanked Filipinos into the financial mainstream lays the groundwork for inclusive growth, especially as we fast-track initiatives toward economic recovery and sustained development,” Cecilia Borromeo, LandBank president and chief executive officer, said. “Access to formal banking services encourages people to save money, repay loans, invest in financial products, and guides them to financial independence.”