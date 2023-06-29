5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao del Norte

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the waters off a town in Surigao del Norte on Thursday night, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
According to state seismologists, the temblor occurred at 7:30 p.m. with an epicenter 100 kilometers northeast of Burgos town.
The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of five kilometers, Phivolcs said in its bulletin.
State seismologists warned the public about possible aftershocks, but said no damage is expected.
