Trending Now

5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao del Norte

TopNews
admin

5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao del Norte

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the waters off a town in Surigao del Norte on Thursday night, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Source: DOST / Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the waters off a town in Surigao del Norte on Thursday night, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

According to state seismologists, the temblor occurred at 7:30 p.m. with an epicenter 100 kilometers northeast of Burgos town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of five kilometers, Phivolcs said in its bulletin.

State seismologists warned the public about possible aftershocks, but said no damage is expected.

FEATURED STORIES

RELATED STORY: 

Earthquake preparedness saves lives: What to do 

JPV
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top