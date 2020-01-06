5.4-magnitude quake pounds Davao Oriental

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs warned of possible aftershocks after the quake struck 72 kilometers (km) southeast of the municipality of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, at 2:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was felt at Intensity IV in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. It was recorded at Instrumental Intensity III in Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani.

The temblor was recorded at Instrumental Intensity II in Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato and Instrumental Intensity I in Koronadal City, Phivolcs said.

FEATURED STORIES

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 50 km.

The agency added that while the quake may cause aftershocks, no significant damage can be expected.

GSG

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ