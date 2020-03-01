5.7 quake jolts Eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook parts of the Visayas on Monday, March 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake struck at 5:19 a.m. eight kilometers northwest of Capoocan town, Leyte.

“The earthquake was moderately strong and was felt in the Visayas region,” said Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum in an interview over radio DyAB.

The tremor, which had a depth of 13 kilometers, was of tectonic in origin and expected to produce aftershocks.

The quake was felt at Intensity V Tacloban City and Pastrana in Leyte; and Intensity IV in Palo town and Ormoc City in Leyte province, Naval in Biliran province, and Borogan City in Eastern Samar.

Intensity II was recorded in Bogo City in northern Cebu and Intensity I in Masbate and Roxas Cities.

