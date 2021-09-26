5.7 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked Occidental Mindoro and nearby provinces at 1:12 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The epicenter of the quake was in Looc, Occidental Mindoro. It was tectonic in origin.



Intensity 5 was recorded in Tagaytay City and Amadeo, Cavite. Intensity 4 was felt in Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Piñas City; General Trias and Tanza, Cavite and San Juan City while Intensity 3 was recorded in the cities of Quezon; Pasig; Makati, Antipolo, and Valenzuela. Intensity 2 was felt in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.