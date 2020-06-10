5 arrested, P1.7-M shabu seized in Taguig drug sting

FIVE suspects were arrested and about P1.7 million worth of crystal meth or shabu were confiscated in a drug operation in Taguig City, police reported Wednesday.

Operatives from Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and Southern Police District (SPD) arrested Johanna Awil, 50; Rehana Mohammad, 22; Rasul Tantong, 23; Jomar Abubakar, 26; and Mimit Dagadas, 32.

Police said that the operation happened along the parking area of Arca South Estate, Sunshine Mall at Barangay Western Bicutan at 5 p.m. Seized were 250 grams of suspected shabu placed in a sack of rice with an estimated street value of P1.7 million and four cellphones.

The suspects were brought to Kamuning Police Station in Quezon City as charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” are being readied.