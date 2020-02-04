5 drug suspects shot dead in Cavite 

SAN PEDRO CITY – Five drug suspects were shot and killed in separate incidents in Cavite, the province’s police chief said Tuesday.

Cavite provincial police director Col. Marlon Santos said two of the suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sineguelasan, Bacoor City at around 4 a.m.

He identified them as Jonnel Derain, the target of the operation, and Derain’s companion, an alias John Mark.

Derain, police said, was a member of the Iso Drug Group, which law enforcers encountered in August 2018.

Recovered from the group after that encounter was an estimated P1 million worth of shabu.

Santos said that during Tuesday’s buy- bust, Derain sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover police officer.

He later drew his gun and opened fire, prompting the police team to return fire that resulted in the death of Derain and John Mark.

In Cavite City, Ariel Vanta, 46, was killed in a buy bust operation in Barangay 48-A at around 8 p.m. Monday, while another suspect, Renier San Agustin, was slain in a police shootout in Barangay Malagasang in Imus City around 11:30 p.m.

Santos said this was after the suspects opened fire, forcing the policemen to shoot back.

In Rosario town, suspect Rolando Docog was also killed in a drug sting at around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Barangay Muzon 1.

Aside from Docog’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs, police said he was also wanted for five counts of rape in Juban, Sorsogon.

