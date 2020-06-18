5 drugs suspects busted in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested five drug suspects in separate buy-bust operations in the municipalities of Goa and Ocampo and Naga City on Wednesday, the Camarines Sur provincial police reported on Thursday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said the anti-illegal drugs operations yielded a total of eight sachets of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth over P10,000.

In Naga City, Maricar Comprado, 30, considered a high value target by police, was caught selling one sachet of shabu with street value of P9,500 in Barangay Peñafrancia at around 4:30 p.m.

In Ocampo, anti-narcotics police collared Eva Mae Jacob, 33, of Barangay Old Moriones; Cyrus Patiarca, 35, of Barangay Sta. Cruz and Aldrin Pillos, 20 of Barangay Hanawan in an operation in Barangay Old Moriones village at around 11:30 p.m. Seized from them were four sachets of shabu.

In Goa, suspect Rolly Obias, 27, of Barangay Napawon, was arrested at around 7:50 p.m. in Barangay Tagontong, in another buy-bust operation. The suspect yielded three plastic sachets of suspected shabu.

All suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

