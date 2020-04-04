5 facilities to be used for COVID-19 cases in Taguig 

MANILA, Philippines — Five facilities in Taguig will be used for treating patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease and persons checked for possible COVID-19 in the city.

In a statement on Saturday, Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano said five facilities had been repurposed to isolate persons under investigation, persons under monitoring, and positive coronavirus disease cases.

“With this step, we express our resolve to provide better support for those who need medical attention and also for our hardworking frontline workers,” Cayetano said.

Taguig will use its persons with disability center for patients who are asymptomatic and who have mid symptoms.

A newly-constructed building in Katwiran, Ibayo Tipas, will accommodate persons under investigation.

The Taguig Lakeshore sites will establish modular tents for persons under monitoring, recovering persons under investigation, and Filipino workers.

The Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) Taguig will also open its campus to admit COVID-19 positive patients by putting up a tent hospital extension.

Meanwhile, the Hagonoy Sports Complex will house frontliners in the COVID-19 fight including law enforcers, Bureau of Fire Protection, and medical workers.

