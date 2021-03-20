5 family members die, 3 others hurt in Quezon City fire

FIVE members of a family died while two others were injured after a fire broke out from their home at a posh subdivision early Saturday morning in Quezon City.

SFO1 Mary Ann Mostacia, arson investigator, identified the fatalities as couple Gilbert, 65; and Charito, 62; and Rita, 57; Ryan; and Abegail — all surnamed Yu.

Other members of the family who sustained injuries were Cheryl, 27; Stephanie, 24; and Richard, 66, reports from the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The BFP said the fire took place at about 1:57 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the two-storey residential house owned by the victims at 63 Castrillo Street, Corinthian Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Ugong Norte, also in the city.

The blaze was under control two hours later, according to Chief Insp. Joseph del Mundo who was at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to establish what caused the fire as they placed the damage to property at P60 million.