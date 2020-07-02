5 finalists vie for young scientists talent search   

FIVE exemplary finalists from different institutions have been chosen to vie for the 2020 National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) Talent Search for Young Scientists.

The paper presentation will be conducted on June 26 at 9 a.m. broadcast live on the NAST PHL Facebook page.

Vying for the coveted award and their topics are Lyn Marie Corpuz, University of Santo Tomas (UST) – “Rechargeable batteries utilizing 1D vanadium based electrode: Past, present, future”; Darlon Lantican, University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños – “De novo genome sequence assembly of draft coconut (Cocos nucifera L. Catigan Green Dwarf) provides insights into genomic variation between coconut types and related palm species”; Lorico Lapitan Jr., UST – “Magnetic nanoparticle-poly-enzyme nanobed sandwich assay for direct and ultrasensitive DNA detection and discrimination”; Zomesh Artus Maini, Ateneo de Manila University – “Lead (II) tolerance and uptake capacities of fungi isolated from a polluted tributary in the Philippines”; and Wilfred John Santiañez, UP Diliman – “Untangling nets: elucidating the diversity and phylogeny of the clathrate brown algal genus Hydroclathrus, with the description of a new genus Tronoella (Scytosiphonaceae, Phaeophyceae)”

The NAST Talent Search for Young Scientists is a project of NAST to encourage young people to pursue a career in science.

The board of judges is composed of National Scientist Raul Fabella as chair with Ruben Villareal, Jose Maria Balmaceda, Carmencita Padilla, William Torres, Gisela Concepcion and Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. as members.

The winner will receive a cash prize, a plaque of recognition from NAST PHL, and a P500,000 research grant for an approved proposal from the Department of Science and Technology.