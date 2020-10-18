5 fisherfolks rescued, one missing as fishing boat capsized in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Five fishermen from the town of Indanan in Sulu province were rescued off the town of Patikul town after bad weather capsized their fishing boat.

Colonel Ruben Candelario, commander of Naval Task Group Sulu, said the five fishermen had been floating for about 24 hours at sea when they were spotted off the shorelines of Bacungan and Panganaa islands of Barangay Bonbon, Patikul, Sulu. The fishermen have reported one of their companions as missing.

“They were fishing at the Patikul waters, their vessel which had the marking, FV OK LNG, capsized at sea due to bad weather,” Candelario said.

Rescued were Kaisar Pulalon, Judimar Pulalon, Alvin Pulalon, Rene Pulanon, and Alnaser Hadjirul.

Candelario said they have already started the search for Arman Pulalon, the missing fisherman. All the fishermen are residents of Barangay Tanjung, in Indanan.

The five rescued fishermen were brought to the nearest wharf in Barangay Tanduh Bato in Luuk town.

“We are still searching for Arman Pulalon, the last remaining passenger. These individuals are local fishermen from Indanan, Sulu who came to Patikul waters amid heavy rains to fish,” Candelario said.

