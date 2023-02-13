5-man panel convenes to finalize ‘house rules’ for PNP top brass review

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The five-member advisory group tasked to do the first layer of assessment on top Philippine National Police (PNP) officials is set to meet and discuss their review guidelines today, February 13.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said they would meet in Camp Crame, Quezon City, and try to finish the panel’s “house rules” before the end of this week. After that, Azurin would preside over the committee.

“This week, we will already discuss iyong house rules na gagamitin natin sa pag-evaluate and pag-assess ng mga third-level officers natin (the house rules that we’ll use in evaluating and assessing our third-level officers). And in the same manner, part of the discussion will also be how we intend to finish the job in less than three months,” the PNP chief said in a press briefing.

Azurin said he had already made an initial draft of the screening process’ scope, limitations, and guidelines so other members could raise their recommendations and rectifications during Monday’s meeting.

“Within this week, dapat matapos iyan. Kung pwedeng matapos within the day or tomorrow, the better para nang sa ganoon, maumpisahan kaagad iyong processing,” he added.

(Finish this week. If we can finish it today or tomorrow, we can start processing. )

Among those that the panel will be reviewing is the current status of cases filed against the senior PNP officials about the controversial war on drugs, according to Azurin.

The PNP chief said they might consider looking into the high-ranking officers’ statement of assets, liabilities and net worth if deemed a salient concern of the advisory group in its evaluation.

After the Azurin-led panel conducts its first screening on top PNP officers to weed out those who allegedly have ties with criminal drug rings, they will turn the list to the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for another layer of assessment.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. is the chair of the Napolcom, while Azurin is an ex-officio commissioner. But the PNP chief said he might no longer be a part of Napolcom’s review as his retirement looms.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will study Napolcom’s final list and determine whether to accept or reject the PNP leaders’ courtesy resignations.

Azurin, however, explained that if senior PNP officers intend to appeal or contest the review results, they can do so through the Napolcom after the President decides on their courtesy resignations.

