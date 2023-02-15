5-member panel finalizes rules for PNP officials’ review

MANILA, Philippines — The five-member committee that will do the first layer of assessment of top Philippine National Police (PNP) officials has already finalized its guidelines for evaluating and screening third-level officers.

Col. Redrico Maranan, the PNP spokesperson, made the announcement at a public briefing on Wednesday.

“They have finalized their parameters and your formulations or rules, how to carry out your evaluation and screening of our third-level officers,” Maranan said in Filipino.

One rule set by the committee is that the screening of PNP officers must be completed quickly.

“We should beat the 90-day period where we will finish the screening and evaluation of officers earlier. That’s the target of the group,” Maranan said.

To do this, Maranan said documents from the PNP and other concerned agencies were already being prepared as they would be the basis of the evaluation and screening.

The committee met on Monday, according to Maranan, without former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

The four other members are Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., retired Maj. Gen. Isagani Neres, who is currently Undersecretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs, and former Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Melchor Quirino Sadang.

Azurin earlier said the panel would review the current status of cases filed against the senior PNP officials about the controversial drug war.

They might consider looking into the high-ranking officers’ statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth if deemed a salient concern of the advisory group in its evaluation, he added.

After the first screening, the panel will then turn over the list to the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for another layer of assessment.

After the Napolcom assessment, it will send its list to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will then determine whether to accept or reject the PNP leaders’ courtesy resignations.

Azurin himself and other command group members of the PNP have heeded the appeal of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to submit their courtesy resignations.

–MERALYN MELITANTE (TRAINEE)

