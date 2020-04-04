5 more patients negative for COVID-19 in Oriental Mindoro

CITY OF CALAPAN — Citing a message from Department of Health (DOH) Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor said on Saturday afternoon that five more patients from the province got negative results from the test administered on them for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The laboratory results that turned negative and received on Saturday (April 4) from Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) were of: Patient 28, 63 years old, female, from Roxas town;

Patient 29, 5 years old, female, from Gloria; Patient 30, 4 months old, female, from Calapan; Patient 31, 64 years old, male, also from Calapan; and Patient 32, 43 years old, female, from Bansud.

On Friday, Dolor also said six other patients, including the 1-year-old baby who was the first confirmed COVID-19 case of the province, got negative test results from RITM. The test performed on the baby patient was her second and confirmatory test.

