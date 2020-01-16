5 nabbed for robbery extortion in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Five persons who claimed to be members of the media were arrested on Tuesday in Biñan, Laguna, for robbery extortion.

Through an entrapment operation in Brgy. Santo Tomas, Biñan, police nabbed the suspects identified as Ma. Trisha Pearl Manzanilla, 50; Jiselle Anne Ferrer, 27; Camilo Remorta, 65; Mark Angelo, 24; and Rex Hermo, 49.

In a police report released Thursday, police said it received a complaint from an operator of a carnival or ‘peryahan’ in Barangay Sto. Tomas where the five suspects allegedly forced to collect P1,500 or P300 for each of them weekly. They allegedly promised protection in return.

The complainant said that this activity began last year.

Police then conducted an entrapment operation where the complainant brought the marked cash.

After the suspects were apprehended, they were brought to the Biñan City Police Station where they are now currently detained.

