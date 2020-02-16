5 nabbed in separate drug stings in Zambales

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales, Philippines — Four drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gordon Heights in this city on Saturday morning, police said.

The suspects were identified as Rolando Santos, Restie Layugan, Ramissa Bagolor and Roberto Tulio who were reportedly caught selling suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) to an undercover agent.

In San Marcelino town, a man tagged as the number three drug personality was arrested on Thursday.

But suspect Diosdado Beltran, 45, denied the allegations. Seized from him were six sachets of suspected shabu.

The suspects are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

