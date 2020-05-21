5 NLEx, SCTEx projects resume amid health crisis

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Five projects at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) have been allowed to resume by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, according to Luigi Bautista, president and general manager of NLEx Corp. He said the expressway operator had complied with safety and health protocols laid out by the government during the coronavirus outbreak. The projects include the P6-billion NLEx harbor link C3-R10 section, the P23-billion NLEx connector, P1.6-billion Subic Freeport Expressway capacity expansion, heavy maintenance program for the Candaba viaduct, and additional lanes for the SCTEx’s Clark South toll plaza. —TONETTE OREJAS

