5-second kiss: Vico allows short kisses only for newly weds amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines –Five-second kisses were a thing of Manila’s up and rising bars and clubs, where various couples — whether they have just met or have hidden feelings for a long time — engage in a not-so-friendly but also not-a-couple smooch.

However, this pandemic has also forced couples, especially those who have just wedded, to just settle for these types of kisses for the meantime.

In Pasig City, Mayor Vico Sotto allowed a couple who had just tied the knot on Monday to kiss for five-seconds, as a formality because of physical distancing protocols due to COVID-19.

Officiated the wedding of 2 couples today. Nakakuha sila ng marriage license bago pa mag-ECQ. FEATURED STORIES Pinayagan silang magtanggal ng mask, 5 seconds lang para mag-kiss! 👰💋🤵 (Kung may expiring marriage license kayo, tawag na po kayo office para ma-sked na natin ang seremonyang sibil) pic.twitter.com/7GURI5nMh2 — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) June 22, 2020

The couple, Sotto said, got their marriage licenses before the lockdowns due to COVID-19 were placed, interrupting the original schedule of their marriage.

“Officiated the wedding of 2 couples today. Nakakuha sila ng marriage license bago pa mag-ECQ,” Sotto said in a tweet.

“Pinayagan silang magtanggal ng mask, 5 seconds lang para mag-kiss!” he added.

(They acquired a marriage license before the ECQ was imposed. They were allowed to remove their mask, only for five seconds so they can kiss.)

Such scenarios — delayed weddings, unexpected ceremonies and distancing even for couples — have appeared to be the new normal as the COVID-19 cases still pile on.

Early in the month, a couple from General Trias in Cavite went to the mayor’s office to reschedule their wedding, but to their surprise, the local executive offered to hold the ceremony on the same day even if they were wearing plainclothes.

Sotto on the other hand reminded couples with expiring marriage licenses to contact their office so that their ceremonies can be rescheduled.

“Kung may expiring marriage license kayo, tawag na po kayo office para ma-sked na natin ang seremonyang sibil,” he noted.

(If there are expiring marriage license, just call our office so we can reschedule the civil ceremony.)

Despite the easing of quarantine regulations in Metro Manila and other areas, authorities maintain various health protocols to prevent a widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

Physical distancing is still maintained even in public places, while mass gatherings are not allowed — although some instances involving public officials have been given some leeway.

As of Monday, there are 30,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 1,117 deaths and 8,143 recoveries.

