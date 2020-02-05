5 Seconds Of Summer Release New Single ‘No Shame’, Announce Album ‘Calm’

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Sydney pop rockers, 5 Seconds Of Summer have shared a brand new single ‘No Shame’ today. It’s another catchy tune from the four piece.

Along with the new single, we’ve received details about new album, Calm. They’ve shared the tracklisting for Calm plus, an album trailer that includes a snippet from each of the 12 tracks.

Already released singles like ‘Red Desert’, ‘Teeth’, ‘Easier’, and now ‘No Shame’ will all appear on the upcoming release.

Calm is due out Friday, 27th March and pre-orders start today.

You can catch both the lyric video for ‘No Shame’ and the trailer for Calm, along with the tracklisting below.

5 Seconds Of Summer are set to play Fire Fight Australia on Sunday, 16th February.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

5 Seconds Of Summer ‘CALM’ Tracklisting

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High