5 suspected drug pushers busted in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– At least five suspected drug pushers were arrested in a series of police operations in different parts of Quezon on Tuesday.

Randy Masilang and Rodney Alcaraz, were collared by anti-illegal drug operatives after they sold “shabu” (crystal meth) to a police agent in Barangay Paiisa in Tiaong town at 11:55 p.m., Colonel Audie Madrideo, Quezon police director, said in a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo yielded six plastic sachets of shabu worth P9,790 in the street market.

In Tayabas City, police armed with a search warrant arrested Roy Cabesuelas after three sachets of shabu worth P3,330 were found inside his house in Barangay Mateuna shortly before midnight.

FEATURED STORIES

Meanwhile, Mark Jomar Delos Reyes was arrested in another drug sting operation in Barangay Mangilag Sur in Candelaria town around 9:30 p.m.

Police seized four sachets of meth worth P14,484 in the street.

Earlier, Pedrito Mandigma was also busted in Barangay Malabanban Norte in the same town at 2:15 p.m.

Operatives confiscated three sachets of shabu worth P11,000.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ