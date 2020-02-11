5 suspected nCov carriers in Quezon test negative for the virus

LUCENA CITY, Philippines – All five persons under investigation (PUI) in Quezon province, have tested negative of the 2019-novel coronavirus (nCoV), provincial health authorities said.

“All five had been sent home (discharged from the hospital) since laboratory results arrived today and showed negative for nCoV,” said the statement from Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) released 5 p.m. Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public advisory was signed by Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer; and Dr. Anneavbit Talan-De Luna, provincial medical coordinator.

The IPHO stressed that, “as of Feb. 11 – 5 p.m. Quezon province remains negative for nCoV cases.”

FEATURED STORIES

The local health authorities also recorded that as of Tuesday, at least 12 were classified as “persons under monitoring” (PUMs) status in the province.

Of the 12 PUMs, Santiago said the four have completed their mandatory 14 days home quarantine period.

They remained healthy and without any respiratory symptoms, the IPHO said.

GSG

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ