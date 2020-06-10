5 suspects nabbed, P1.7-M crystal meth seized in Taguig bust

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcers arrested five suspects and confiscated P1.7 million worth of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Capital Regional Police Office on Wednesday identified the suspects as Johanna Awil, 50; Rehana Mohammad, 22; Rasul Tantong, 23; Joemar Abubakar, 26; and Mimit Dagadas, 32.

The bust was conducted in Barangay Western Bicutan by members of the Kamuning station of the Quezon City Police District, the Southern Police District, and the Taguig City Police Station, and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The operation was hatched after a month-long surveillance of the suspects.

Aside from the meth, lawmen confiscated P2,000 worth of marked money, P390,000 worth of boodle money, A plastic bag, and three cellphone sheets.

The evidence and suspects were brought to the Kamuning station.

Police will file complaints against the suspects for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

