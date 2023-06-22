5 wanted persons, 13 others nabbed in QC for illegal drugs, gambling

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District said on Thursday that its operatives have identified and collared 18 individuals during simultaneous anti-criminality and anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the city’s various police stations and units.

The police operations led to the arrest of five wanted persons, 10 individuals allegedly involved in illicit drug activities, and three suspected illegal gamblers last June 21.

Wanted persons

Among the five wanted persons was Jolly Maldevia, who was apprehended by Anonas Police Station personnel at a building in the Quezon City Hall Complex for corruption of public officials, while the cops from the Eastwood Police Station arrested Lorench Nacario in Barangay Tejero, General Trias City, Cavite for acts of lasciviousness.

The Holy Spirit Police Station also apprehended Alkhaizer Juhaili Alih in Barangay Culiat for violating R.A. 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law, while the Pasong Putik Police Station arrested Ritchie Mahusay in Barangay Bagong Silangan for violating R.A. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

Desiree Annang was also served a warrant of arrest by the District Special Operations Unit in the Quezon City Jail for violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 or the Anti-Bouncing Check Law.

Illegal drugs, gambling arrests

Among the illegal drug suspects was Almaro Co, who was detained by Novaliches Police Station in Barangay Gulod. Meanwhile, Fredderick Bolusan and John Curt Lace were arrested by the Kamuning Police Station in Barangay Obrero.

The Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station also collared Almario Atienza and Raymart Fajardo in Barangay Bagong Silangan, while Rex Bolelan, Joselito Mendoza, and Agusto Yambao were apprehended by the Holy Spirit Police Station in Barangay Holy Spirit.

Lastly, the District Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Jonar Almonte and Richard Tullao in San Francisco del Monte.

Confiscated from the suspects were shabu worth P139,400 of buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia. All ten suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Three suspected gamblers were also apprehended in a campaign against illegal gambling. The Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit arrested Kenneth John Jabuero, Jonel Ganacial, and Ricky Rafanan for playing “pool” in Barangay Payatas.

Illegal gambling paraphernalia and bet money were confiscated from the individuals who would face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602 or the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.

— Kristen Segui, INQUIRER.net trainee

