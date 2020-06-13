5 who tested positive for coronavirus in Negros Or. now negative in repeat test

DUMAGUETE CITY — Five confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have tested negative in repeat tests, according to assistant provincial health officer Liland Estacion.

These patients included an 11-year-old girl from Sibulan town, a 58-year-old male from Vallehermoso town, a 42-year-old male overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and a 25-year-old male both from Mabinay town, and the 39-year-old female from Dumaguete City.

Since they were all asymptomatic, four were recommended by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) to be released from isolation and be subjected to strict home quarantine.

Their swab test results arrived from the COVID-19 laboratory center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on Friday, June 12.

Estacion earlier announced that one of the 13 stranded fishermen from Negros Oriental who tested positive for the coronavirus has now tested negative in a repeat test, and was recovering in another government quarantine facility.

