5-year-old Chinese boy in Cebu tests negative for novel coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The five-year-old Chinese boy who arrived in Cebu City from Wuhan, Hubei province in China has been tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed Friday.

The test was conducted by the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia, after the boy tested positive for the non-specific pancoronavirus assay in an initial test here in the country.

After yielding a positive result for the pancoronavirus assay, oropharyngeal and serum specimens from the child were sent to the laboratory in Australia for identification of the specific coronavirus strain.

“This is indeed very welcome news to ease the Filipinos’ growing concern. I assure everyone that your Department of Health will not stop here and is on top of this emerging health event. We will continue to monitor the developing situation and ensure mechanisms to contain the threat of the 2019-nCoV,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a statement.

Edited by JPV

