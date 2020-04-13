50 arrested for disobeying ECQ rules in Cebu

CEBU CITY — At least 50 people were arrested in Cebu for heading out to the beaches on Easter Sunday.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said these people violated the restrictions imposed by the government as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

In Tuburan town, southwest Cebu, four other persons will also be facing charges for allegedly drinking in public which was also prohibited under the quarantine rules.

Most of those arrested for going to the beach on Sunday were from Talisay City, Cebu with 41 individuals and three persons each in Danao City, Bogo City, and Bantayan Island.

Some of those arrested reasoned out that they were only out to fish for a meal.

But Garcia, who spoke to the arrested individuals at the Capitol on Monday, said their alibis need to be evaluated by the policemen and the prosecutor.

Garcia’s Executive Order 5-L-1 prohibits all residents from going near beaches and other bodies of water except when they are fishing or doing activities related to their livelihood. Those that wash their clothes on rivers are also exempted.

Basically, the order does not allow people from gathering and partying on the beaches while Cebu is still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Garcia placed the entire province under ECQ starting March 30 until further notice.

In Barangay Putat, Tuburan town, four individuals were invited for questioning after authorities saw the video of the former while having a drinking session.

In the video, they were also seen making fun of the “social distancing” policy.

They will be charged for violation of the provincial ordinance and other laws which contains quarantine protocols against the COVID-19.

