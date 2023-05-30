50 Cent Announces 2023 Australian Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”

50 Cent has announced Australian dates as part of his upcoming The Final Lap world tour, with the rapper set to play five arena dates at the end of the year. The tour celebrates two decades since 50 released his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The tour will begin at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, 2nd December, before shows at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Tickets are on sale Thursday, 8th June at 2pm. There’s also a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Tuesday, 6th June at 1pm.

50 Cent – ‘In Da Club’

[embedded content]

50’s The Final Lap kicks off globally in July with a North American leg before European dates in September. Alongside hits and fan favourites, the tour is also set to see 50 perform tracks from his back catalogue that have not been performed live in decades. The rapper has also suggested the upcoming tour may well be his last.

“I won’t be running around like this no more,” he said during a video shared on Instagram last week. “I got to do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I got to work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ arrived in February 2003, a month after the release of its hit lead single, ‘In Da Club’. Singles like ‘P.I.M.P’ and the Nate Dogg-assisted ’21 Questions’ also saw mainstream success. The album – which also featured appearances from Eminem, Young Buck, Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks – debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and was the best-selling album of 2003 in the US. It was nominated for Best Rap Album, and went on to be certified 9x platinum.

50 has gone on to release four more albums since his debut arrived, with the most recent being 2014’s Animal Ambition. Outside of music, 50 executive-produced and starred in the series Power, and also executive-produced its three spin-offs.

50 Cent – The Final Lap 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 2nd December – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday, 4th December – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Wednesday, 6th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 8th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday, 10th December – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Thursday, 8th June

Further Reading

50 Cent Is Working on a TV Adaptation of Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’

Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem And More Perform The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and More Inducted Into Rock Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022