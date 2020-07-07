50 Chinese nationals busted in illegal POGO operation in Makati

The Makati City police said operatives of the Station Intelligence Section launched an operation against the illegal Pogo firm in Barangay Pio del Pilar at 9:15 p.m.

Seized from the Chinese nationals were laptop computers, cellphones and wi-fi routers.

The operation stemmed from complaints of concerned citizens about an illegal gambling operation at the location, police said.

In a text message, Makati City police chief Col. Oscar Jacildo said the Pogo firm did not have a license from Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and Makati City government.

The arrested Chinese nationals, will face possible charges of violation of Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and violation of Makati City Executive Order no. 11 or the city’s general community quarantine guidelines.

