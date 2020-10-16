50 more PNP personnel infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police’s (PNP) COVID-19 caseload reached 6,636 on Friday after it announced 50 additional coronavirus infections.

The PNP said as of 6 p.m. Friday, 666 personnel are active COVID-19 cases or those who are still getting treated for the infectious respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, 50 more PNP staff recovered, bringing its total recoveries to 5,950.

No new fatalities were recorded. The PNP’s death toll due to the coronavirus remains at 20.

UPDATE: As of 6:00PM of October 16, 2020, the PNP Health Service recorded 50 new recoveries today bringing the total… 由 Philippine National Police 發佈於 2020年10月16日 星期五

To date, a total of 351,750 have been infected, of whom 294,865 have recovered while 6,531 have died.

