50 Scholarships Empowering Sustainability Education for Youth in Western Australia

AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to expand the Global STEM Innovators , a special edition of its award-winning scholarship program suite, to Western Australia – aimed at equipping youth with access to STEM, sustainability and global competence education.



AFS Global STEM Innovators will explore sustainability and social innovation through diverse perspectives, practices, and real-world case studies.

The AFS Global STEM Innovators is a five-week, full-scholarship program for 50 youth, ages 14 to 16, that fosters the understanding and skills needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future. The program combines an interactive virtual curriculum on global competence with an in-person workshop focused on sustainable development and positive social impact. Scholarship winners will explore sustainability and social innovation through diverse perspectives, practices, and real-world case studies, including opportunities to meet industry leaders and learn how different organisations rely on critical and emerging STEM skills in key roles.

Global STEM Innovators from around Western Australia will gather in Perth this September for five days of interactive, hands-on activities and cultural visits – including workshops on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, collaborative team challenges, STEM site visits, and opportunities to learn from STEM industry leaders.

Upon program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate (including a digital credential badge), and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM alumni community, which offers mentorship, networking, and academic and professional development opportunities.

Applications are open now for diverse students (ages 14 to 16) from Western Australia with a keen interest in STEM and sustainability. AFS has partnered with Value Learning to administer the program, set to begin in August 2023. Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in STEM. The program will also operate cohorts in the United Kingdom and Indonesia in 2023.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. “We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring a positive change to their communities and the world. That’s why AFS is proud to partner with bp to offer scholarships for programs that empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future,” says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs.

To learn more or apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/ .

