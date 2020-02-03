500 infrared thermometers for Manila daycare centers, more masks for residents amid virus scare

MANILA, Philippines — Five hundred donated infrared thermometers will be distributed to daycare centers in the city of Manila while an additional 200,000 surgical face masks will be made available to residents amid the threat of the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease or 2019-nCoV ARD.

In a chance interview at the sidelines of the 75th year of the commemoration of the Battle of Manila, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the face masks will be distributed in the coming days. 500,000 surgical face masks were earlier distributed by the local government.

Moreno said that the infrared thermometers were donated by a medical supply store owner.

As he announced the upcoming distribution of the medical items, Moreno warned business owners against profiteering and taking advantage of the situation.

“Profiteering with not be allowed. I will not allow it,” he said.

The mayor likewise advised the public to stop spreading false information about the virus, especially after a viral video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be a Chinese man who collapsed in a sidewalk in Manila on Saturday.

The man later turned out to be a Korean national who was intoxicated.

The country’s first two cases of the novel coronavirus were admitted at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila: the 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, China who traveled from Hong Kong to Cebu and tested positive for the virus and died on Saturday, and his partner, a 38-year-old Chinese woman who is still admitted at the same hospital.

