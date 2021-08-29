516 additional Delta cases detected

The Department of Health has detected 516 additional cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19, coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variant.

The new infections comprise 68.9 percent of the 748 samples recently sequenced by the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center and the National Institutes of Health.

The department said that a473 of the new Delta cases were locally sourced, 114 of which had addresses in the National Capital Region, 79 in the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon), 64 from Central Luzon, 48 in Northern Mindanao, 32 from Cagayan Valley, and 24 from the Ilocos Region.

Other cases were reported in Bicol, Western Visayas, Zamboanga, and Cordillera Administrative regions.

Meanwhile, 31 other cases were from returning overseas Filipinos and 12 are still being verified.

The DoH said that 505 patients have recovered, five died and six remain active.

There are now a total of 1,789 Delta cases in the country.



