517 inmates test positive for coronavirus

A total of 517 detainees from 10 different jails have tested positive for the new coronavirus. President Duterte said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) had identified 703 suspected cases and 86 probable COVID-19 cases in different jails. “The persons deprived of liberty who have been found positive are currently being treated in various isolation facilities established by the BJMP,” according to the report. The President noted that the BJMP was “actively engaged in contact tracing in jails that have confirmed COVID-19 cases. —JULIE M. AURELIO

