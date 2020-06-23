5,175 in NCAA financially affected by lockdowns 

NATIONAL Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Management Committee Chairman Fr. Vic Calvo OP of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the upcoming host of the collegiate games, revealed that 5,175 individuals involved in the sports association were financially affected by community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Calvo ‒ together with former Management Committee chairman Peter Cayco of Arellano University, which was the host last year ‒ revealed to reporters the exact number of afflicted athletes, coaches and officials from the 10 NCAA schools during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum webcast last Tuesday.

They explained that these 5,175 were impacted by various budget cuts imposed by their respective schools since all remaining sporting events in Season 95 were postponed last March 19 for public health and safety reasons.

“All schools ‘yan (that’s) in all sports across [the] NCAA ‘yan na (that are) affected even in Letran,” said Calvo, confirming that, without naming names, there were schools that implemented a 75- to 85-percent budget slash.

Calvo said despite the financial crunch that hit the oldest collegiate sports league in the country, the NCAA was not thinking of limiting sporting events to the four mandatory games — basketball, volleyball, swimming and track and field — to be played in Season 96 next year.

“Hindi naman tayo talaga naka-fix (We are not fixed). We are fluid. We are on serving kung ano man ‘yung sitwasyon para matuloy ‘yung NCAA (whatever the situation may allow in order that the NCAA continues). We’re a living organism. Hindi naman patay ang NCAA (The NCAA is not dead),” said Calvo. “’Yung World War 2, naka-survive tayo (We even survived World War 2).”

Tennis, online chess, badminton, table tennis and esports game, Mobile Legends, are the possible sports to be added next in the shortened NCAA season.

Calvo also said they would not name an overall championship winner because all events in the second semester were canceled such as track and field, tennis, beach volleyball and cheerleading while lawn tennis and indoor volleyball were not completed due to the pandemic.

Season 96 is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021, banking on forecasts on the discovery of a cure for the coronavirus.