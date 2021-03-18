51job, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) (“51job” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues increased 2.4% over Q4 2019 to RMB1,163.1 million ( US$178.3 million )

( ) Online recruitment services revenues decreased 10.1%

Other human resource related revenues increased 17.1%

Income from operations was RMB356.6 million ( US$54.6 million )

( ) Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB5.01 (US$0.77)

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB6.16 (US$0.94)

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues decreased 7.8% from 2019 to RMB3,689.0 million ( US$565.4 million )

( ) Online recruitment services revenues decreased 13.1%

Other human resource related revenues increased 0.8%

Income from operations was RMB867.1 million ( US$132.9 million )

( ) Fully diluted earnings per share was RMB16.12 (US$2.47)

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and changes in fair value of listed equity securities and long-term investments, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB18.28 (US$2.80)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 were RMB1,163.1 million (US$178.3 million), an increase of 2.4% from RMB1,135.6 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Online recruitment services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB551.6 million (US$84.5 million), representing a 10.1% decrease from RMB613.4 million for the same quarter in 2019. The decline was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainty on the business operations of companies in China, which has been disruptive to general recruitment market activity and has negatively affected customer spending on the Company’s online recruitment platforms in 2020.

Other human resource related revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 17.1% to RMB611.5 million (US$93.7 million) from RMB522.2 million for the same quarter in 2019. The growth was primarily driven by robust demand for seasonal campus recruitment projects and services, and a solid rebound in the Company’s training business as a greater number of events, including some rescheduled from the first half of the year, were conducted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB748.6 million (US$114.7 million) compared with RMB757.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Gross margin, which is gross profit as a percentage of net revenues, was 64.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 66.7% for the same quarter in 2019. The increase in cost of services was primarily due to higher employee compensation expenses, staff additions and greater direct costs, such as venue rental, event decoration and media production, incurred in providing campus recruitment services to employers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 8.2% to RMB392.0 million (US$60.1 million) from RMB362.2 million for the same quarter in 2019. Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 15.6% to RMB300.6 million (US$46.1 million) from RMB260.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to greater spending on brand advertising and promotion activities as well as higher employee compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 10.5% to RMB91.4 million (US$14.0 million) from RMB102.1 million for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to a smaller provision for doubtful accounts as well as lower share-based compensation expense and other costs.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB356.6 million (US$54.6 million) compared with RMB395.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating margin, which is income from operations as a percentage of net revenues, was 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 34.8% for the same quarter in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 33.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 37.8% for the same quarter in 2019.

The Company recognized a loss from foreign currency translation of RMB33.9 million (US$5.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with RMB5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of the change in exchange rate between the Renminbi and the U.S. dollar on the Company’s U.S. dollar cash deposits.

The Company recognized a mark-to-market, non-cash loss of RMB9.4 million (US$1.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with RMB42.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 associated with a change in fair value of listed equity securities investment in Huali University Group Limited, which is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Other income in the fourth quarter of 2020 included local government financial subsidies of RMB14.9 million (US$2.3 million) compared with RMB7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB342.0 million (US$52.4 million) compared with RMB249.5 million for the same quarter in 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB5.01 (US$0.77) compared with RMB3.67 for the same quarter in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total share-based compensation expense was RMB35.0 million (US$5.4 million) compared with RMB34.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, loss from foreign currency translation, and change in fair value of listed equity securities investment, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB420.1 million (US$64.4 million) compared with RMB430.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB6.16 (US$0.94) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with RMB6.33 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues in 2020 were RMB3,689.0 million (US$565.4 million), a decrease of 7.8% from RMB4,000.0 million in 2019.

Online recruitment services revenues in 2020 decreased 13.1% to RMB2,147.3 million (US$329.1 million) from RMB2,471.2 million in 2019. The decline was mainly attributable to the disruptive global, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies in China, which hindered business operations, limited recruitment activity and curtailed overall employer spending on the Company’s online recruitment platforms in 2020. As a result, the estimated number of unique employers using the Company’s online recruitment services decreased 14.6% to 360,755 in 2020 from 422,458 in 2019. However, average revenue per unique employer increased 1.8% in 2020 primarily due to the Company’s strategic focus on larger-sized customer accounts, whose hiring plans and budgets demonstrated better adaptability and continuity under challenging circumstances. The estimated number of unique employers reflects those employers currently assigned a unique identification number in the Company’s management information systems and does not include employers utilizing Lagou.com.

Other human resource related revenues in 2020 increased 0.8% to RMB1,541.6 million (US$236.3 million) from RMB1,528.8 million in 2019, primarily due to resilient customer demand and usage of the Company’s campus recruitment, training and business process outsourcing services.

Income from operations in 2020 decreased 28.1% to RMB867.1 million (US$132.9 million) from RMB1,205.8 million in 2019. Operating margin was 23.5% in 2020 compared with 30.1% in 2019. Excluding share-based compensation expense, operating margin would have been 27.4% in 2020 compared with 33.3% in 2019.

Net income attributable to 51job in 2020 was RMB1,097.3 million (US$168.2 million) compared with RMB532.3 million in 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share in 2020 was RMB16.12 (US$2.47) compared with RMB7.98 in 2019.

Excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment, long-term investments and convertible senior notes, and impairment of long-term investments, as well as the related tax effect of these items, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job in 2020 was RMB1,243.9 million (US$190.6 million) compared with RMB1,483.3 million in 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was RMB18.28 (US$2.80) in 2020 compared with RMB22.24 in 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and short-term investments totaled RMB10,761.9 million (US$1,649.3 million) compared with RMB9,940.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Assessment of Current Market Conditions

While the pandemic remains a concern on corporate hiring plans and budgets, the Company is seeing improvement in employer sentiment in China. The 2021 post-Chinese New Year peak recruitment season has progressed without interruption thus far, and early indicators on market demand and activity have been positive. The Company believes there will be continued recovery in its online recruitment business and favorable monetization opportunities for its campus recruitment, training and outsourcing services this year. The Company plans to add headcount and increase investments in sales and marketing as well as product development in 2021 to strengthen its brands and service offerings.

Currency Convenience Translation

For the convenience of readers, certain Renminbi amounts have been translated into U.S. dollar amounts at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on December 31, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), 51job uses non-GAAP financial measures of income before income tax expense, income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to 51job and adjusted earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment, long-term investments and convertible senior notes, and impairment of long-term investments, as well as the related tax effect of these items. The Company believes excluding share-based compensation expense and its related tax effect from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors to assess and analyze the Company’s core operating results as such expense is not directly attributable to the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations and do not impact its cash earnings. The Company believes excluding gain/loss from foreign currency translation, changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment, long-term investments and convertible senior notes, and impairment of long-term investments, as well as the related tax effect, from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for its management and investors as such translation, mark-to-market gain or loss is not indicative of the Company’s core business operations and will not result in cash settlement nor impact the Company’s cash earnings. 51job also believes these non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expense, gain/loss from foreign currency translation, changes in fair value of listed equity securities investment, long-term investments and convertible senior notes, and impairment of long-term investments as well as the related tax effect of these items, are important in helping investors to understand the Company’s current financial performance and future prospects and to compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The presentation of these additional measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies. The non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to GAAP measures in the attached financial statements.

About 51job

Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company’s main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets, “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 51job’s beliefs and expectations, as well as 51job’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. 51job may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All forward-looking statements are based upon management’s expectations at the time of the statements and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: execution of 51job’s strategies and business plans; growth and trends of the human resource services industry in China; market acceptance of 51job’s products and services; competition in the industry; 51job’s ability to control costs and expenses; 51job’s ability to retain key personnel and attract new talent; relevant government policies and regulations relating to 51job’s industry, corporate structure and business operations; seasonality in the business; fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar and other currencies; risks related to acquisitions or investments 51job has made or will make in the future; accounting adjustments that may occur during the quarterly or annual close or auditing process; and fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and globally, including the impact of the coronavirus or other pandemic. Further information regarding these and other risks are included in 51job’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release and based on assumptions that 51job believes to be reasonable as of this date, and 51job undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB RMB US$ (Note 1) Revenues: Online recruitment services 613,385 551,562 84,531 Other human resource related revenues 522,234 611,545 93,723 Net revenues 1,135,619 1,163,107 178,254 Cost of services (Note 2) (378,148) (414,504) (63,526) Gross profit 757,471 748,603 114,728 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 3) (260,039) (300,583) (46,066) General and administrative (Note 4) (102,135) (91,439) (14,014) Total operating expenses (362,174) (392,022) (60,080) Income from operations 395,297 356,581 54,648 Loss from foreign currency translation (5,836) (33,851) (5,188) Interest and investment income, net 49,214 59,482 9,116 Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment (42,410) (9,404) (1,441) Impairment of long-term investments (98,277) — — Other income, net 7,486 11,691 1,792 Income before income tax expense 305,474 384,499 58,927 Income tax expense (57,630) (52,695) (8,076) Net income 247,844 331,804 50,851 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,705 10,244 1,570 Net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 249,549 342,048 52,421 Net income 247,844 331,804 50,851 Other comprehensive income (loss) (107) 22,745 3,486 Total comprehensive income 247,737 354,549 54,337 Earnings per share: Basic 3.75 5.07 0.78 Diluted 3.67 5.01 0.77 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 66,496,966 67,402,582 67,402,582 Diluted 67,980,040 68,245,670 68,245,670 Notes: (1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB5,511 and RMB6,307 (US$966) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB4,738 and RMB5,422 (US$831) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB23,804 and RMB23,280 (US$3,568) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB RMB US$ (Note 1) Revenues: Online recruitment services 2,471,179 2,147,334 329,093 Other human resource related revenues 1,528,846 1,541,617 236,263 Net revenues 4,000,025 3,688,951 565,356 Cost of services (Note 2) (1,221,935) (1,261,731) (193,369) Gross profit 2,778,090 2,427,220 371,987 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 3) (1,188,233) (1,182,677) (181,253) General and administrative (Note 4) (384,072) (377,438) (57,845) Total operating expenses (1,572,305) (1,560,115) (239,098) Income from operations 1,205,785 867,105 132,889 Gain (Loss) from foreign currency translation 67,881 (53,442) (8,190) Interest and investment income, net 175,584 228,500 35,019 Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment (42,410) 10,760 1,649 Change in fair value of long-term investments — 39,614 6,071 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes (Note 5) (752,073) — — Impairment of long-term investments (98,277) — — Other income, net 205,602 167,308 25,641 Income before income tax expense 762,092 1,259,845 193,079 Income tax expense (235,890) (188,417) (28,876) Net income 526,202 1,071,428 164,203 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 6,116 25,848 3,961 Net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 532,318 1,097,276 168,164 Net income 526,202 1,071,428 164,203 Other comprehensive income 339 22,451 3,441 Total comprehensive income 526,541 1,093,879 167,644 Earnings per share: Basic 8.18 16.35 2.51 Diluted 7.98 16.12 2.47 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 65,049,597 67,101,601 67,101,601 Diluted 66,683,457 68,056,724 68,056,724 Notes: (1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (2) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB20,189 and RMB23,648 (US$3,624) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (3) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB17,356 and RMB20,329 (US$3,116) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (4) Includes share-based compensation expense of RMB88,604 and RMB99,829 (US$15,299) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (5) On April 15, 2019, the convertible senior notes matured, and the note holders requested the conversion of the senior notes into 4,035,664 shares.

51job, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB RMB US$ (Note 1) GAAP income before income tax expense 305,474 384,499 58,927 Add: Share-based compensation 34,053 35,009 5,365 Add: Loss from foreign currency translation 5,836 33,851 5,188 Add: Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment 42,410 9,404 1,441 Add: Impairment of long-term investments 98,277 — — Non-GAAP income before income tax expense 486,050 462,763 70,921 GAAP income tax expense (57,630) (52,695) (8,076) Tax effect of non-GAAP line items (56) (208) (32) Non-GAAP income tax expense (57,686) (52,903) (8,108) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 428,364 409,860 62,813 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 430,069 420,104 64,383 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share: Basic 6.47 6.23 0.96 Diluted 6.33 6.16 0.94 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 66,496,966 67,402,582 67,402,582 Diluted 67,980,040 68,245,670 68,245,670 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB RMB US$ (Note 1) GAAP income before income tax expense 762,092 1,259,845 193,079 Add: Share-based compensation 126,149 143,806 22,039 Add (Less): (Gain) Loss from foreign currency translation (67,881) 53,442 8,190 Add (Less): Change in fair value of listed equity securities investment 42,410 (10,760) (1,649) Less: Change in fair value of long-term investments — (39,614) (6,071) Add: Change in fair value of convertible senior notes (Note 2) 752,073 — — Add: Impairment of long-term investments 98,277 — — Non-GAAP income before income tax expense 1,713,120 1,406,719 215,588 GAAP income tax expense (235,890) (188,417) (28,876) Tax effect of non-GAAP line items (36) (279) (43) Non-GAAP income tax expense (235,926) (188,696) (28,919) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 1,477,194 1,218,023 186,669 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to 51job, Inc. 1,483,310 1,243,871 190,630 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share: Basic 22.80 18.54 2.84 Diluted 22.24 18.28 2.80 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 65,049,597 67,101,601 67,101,601 Diluted 66,683,457 68,056,724 68,056,724 Notes: (1) The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. (2) On April 15, 2019, the convertible senior notes matured, and the note holders requested the conversion of the senior notes into 4,035,664 shares.

51job, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) RMB RMB US$ (Note 1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 2,294,904 3,292,698 504,628 Restricted cash 66,169 2,258 346 Short-term investments 7,645,686 7,469,213 1,144,707 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB21,952 and RMB26,798 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 266,437 290,480 44,518 Prepayments and other current assets 669,208 492,980 75,552 Total current assets 10,942,404 11,547,629 1,769,751 Non-current assets: Time deposits — 719,189 110,221 Long-term investments 1,482,544 1,576,250 241,571 Property and equipment, net 271,932 273,157 41,863 Goodwill 1,036,124 1,036,124 158,793 Intangible assets, net 203,162 163,503 25,058 Right-of-use assets 320,809 307,869 47,183 Other long-term assets 10,420 13,946 2,137 Deferred tax assets 22,147 38,013 5,826 Total non-current assets 3,347,138 4,128,051 632,652 Total assets 14,289,542 15,675,680 2,402,403 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 48,114 83,087 12,733 Salary and employee related accrual 162,775 182,565 27,979 Taxes payable 267,596 172,254 26,399 Advance from customers 1,108,518 1,158,604 177,564 Lease liabilities, current 34,817 34,952 5,357 Other payables and accruals 1,211,642 1,178,955 180,683 Total current liabilities 2,833,462 2,810,417 430,715 Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, non-current 50,763 44,949 6,889 Deferred tax liabilities 214,307 232,087 35,569 Total non-current liabilities 265,070 277,036 42,458 Total liabilities 3,098,532 3,087,453 473,173 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 216,974 189,811 29,090 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares (US$0.0001 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 66,784,688 and 67,406,657 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respecitvely) 53 54 8 Additional paid-in capital 4,901,466 5,206,154 797,878 Statutory reserves 17,930 18,474 2,831 Accumulated other comprehensive income 254,524 276,975 42,448 Retained earnings 5,774,358 6,871,090 1,053,041 Total 51job, Inc. shareholders’ equity 10,948,331 12,372,747 1,896,206 Non-controlling interests 25,705 25,669 3,934 Total equity 10,974,036 12,398,416 1,900,140 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 14,289,542 15,675,680 2,402,403 Note (1): The conversion of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts is based on the noon buying rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00 on December 31, 2020 in New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

