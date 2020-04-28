528 new COVID-19 cases take Singapore tally to 14,951

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (April 28), taking the total count to 14,951.

Eight Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the vast majority of the remaining cases.

The MOH said more details will be released later on Tuesday.

FEATURED STORIES

On Monday, the ministry reported 799 new cases, including 764 foreign workers living in dormitories.

A total of 12,183 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories – about 3.77 percent – have tested positive, putting the spotlight on their living conditions in these dormitories.

The MOH said on Monday that it picked up many more cases in dormitories because of extensive testing. Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or the general wards of hospitals.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community had decreased to an average of 20 per day in the past week from an average of 29 cases per day two weeks ago, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen to an average of 13 per day in the past week from an average of 19 cases per day two weeks ago.

As of Monday, 1,095 patients in Singapore have fully recovered and been discharged.

Two more patients died from Covid-19 complications on Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths here to 14. Four who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 3.06 million people. Some 211,000 have died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States is the worst affected country in the world with more than 970,000 cases and 55,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ