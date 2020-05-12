546,669 indigent senior citizens get social pension ‒ Duterte

INDIGENT senior citizens numbering 546,669 got their social pension for the first semester of 2020 including their unpaid social pension from 2019 amounting to P1.64 billion, disclosed President Rodrigo Duterte in a report to Congress.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, the President is required to provide the legislature with an update every Monday.

In the latest such report, Duterte said that “a total of 546,669 indigent senior citizens received their social pension for the first semester of the current year and/or their unpaid social pension of the previous year in the total amount of P1,640,007,000.”

He also said in part that about 27 Department of Tourism-accredited tour guides and kalesa (horse-drawn carriage) drivers “have qualified for the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Assistance Program for Artists and Cultural Workers under the State of Calamity, which seeks to provide a one-time P5,000 financial aid to displaced cultural workers affected by the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak.”

“The Nayong Pilipino Foundation’s project, Damayan sa Nayon, which aims to quickly and strategically respond to similarly situated artists and cultural workers, similarly provides a short-term amelioration program for its stakeholders,” he continued.

He also said in part in the report that the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) “relaxed the eligibility requirements for the availment of its Emergency Loan Program” and raised the total loan limit to P40,000 from P20,000 “for active members and old-age pensioners who have existing emergency loan accounts.”

As of May 6, 2020, he said, 90,289 active members and old-age pensioners have been granted emergency loans totaling P1.51 billion since the program began implementation on April 13.

“The GSIS has also released a total of P800.3 million to 30,633 active members and pensioners, who applied for a loan through the GSIS Wireless Automated Processing System or the ‘GW@PS Kiosks’,” he added.

Furthermore, Duterte said that the GSIS released the pensions of 519,087 pensioners three days in advance with a total amount of P5.94 billion.

In the same report, he also said in part that the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines recently launched its lending program, Access to Academic Development to Empower the Masses towards Endless opportunities (Academe), with a fund of P3 billion, “which aims to extend assistance to private schools, universities, colleges, technical-vocational and education training institutes with a fixed 3 percent interest for the entire term of the loan.”

Duterte also said in part that from April 30 to May 6, P41.76 million was transferred from Energy Regulations (ER) 1-94 Funds to support the Covid-response efforts of local government units (LGUs).

The Department of Energy, he said, “has already transferred a total of P208.94 million of ER 1-94 Funds to host LGUs from” March 16 to May 6.