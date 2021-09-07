560 pass architect licensure exam

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) welcomed 560 new architects from the 849 who took the licensure exam on August 27 and 29.

The test was held in Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, San Fernando (Pampanga), Tacloban and Zamboanga.

Benson Heinrick Go from the University of San Carlos topped the exam with a rating of 83.50 percent.

Rounding up the top 10 are: Mark Anthony Flordelis from the University of San Carlos (83.40), Ryan Adarlo from Batangas State University-Alanilan (82.90), Patriz Anneveyle Cruz from Bataan Peninsula State University-Main Campus (82.10), Alyanna Marya Tricia de Villa from Bicol State College of Applied Sciences & Tech. (81.90), Magdalena Beatriz Arriola from the University of San Carlos (81.60), Gerard Borbon from the University of San Carlos (81.60), Jose Angelo Mangcupang from the Ateneo de Davao University (81.60), Richard Lictaoa from Saint Louis College of San Fernando (81.50), Lester Mark Manalo from Holy Angel University (81.50), Renato de Guzman Jr. from Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology-Cabanatuan (81.40), Gian Favian Cabrera from Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology-Cabanatuan (81.30), Danielle Franco from Holy Angel University (81.10) and Joshua Seth Jabile from the Ateneo de Davao University (81.10).

Examinees from the National Capital Region and Davao were not able to take the exam following its cancellation due to the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the quarantine restrictions imposed in these areas.

Results of the examination may be viewed on the PRC’s website, prc.gov.ph.

Successful examinees may register online for their Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration from October 11 to 14.



PRC said it will soon announce the date and venue for the mass oath taking of successful examinees of the Architect Licensure Examination.