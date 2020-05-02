575 Navotas residents return aid cards, money

SOME 551 amelioration cards worth P4.6-million emergency subsidy of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was returned by Navotas City residents while 24 others gave back the P8,000 cash they received, according to the city’s Social Welfare and Development Office.

“We are grateful to our fellow Navoteños who have been honest and those who chose to waive their subsidy to help others in need,” Mayor Tobias ‘Toby’ Tiangco said.

Tiangco added that will request for the permission of the DSWD if it is possible to replace the names of the beneficiaries so that 575 low-income families will have an opportunity to avail of the program.

According to DSWD, families who are members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, those who have been employed through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program, or received assistance for public utility drivers are excluded from the emergency subsidy.

Also disqualified are government employees except for barangay tanod (watchmen) health care workers and daycare workers; pensioners; and single entry or those who do not have dependents.

“If you are among these individuals, please return your forms or cash to your barangay. Don’t wait for us to catch you,” Tiangco warned.

He explained that misdeclaration is punishable by law and if a resident deliberately enters incorrect information or withholds information just to qualify for SAP, he/she can be jailed regardless if he/she received the P8,000 or not.

“Have compassion to those who need the subsidy more than you do. Let us care for our fellow Navoteños who are in most need. In this time of crisis, let us make sure that no one is left behind,” Tiangco said.