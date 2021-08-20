582,500 AstraZeneca doses arrive

MORE than 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were delivered to the Philippines on Friday.

The 582,500 shots arrived past 9 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). These were procured by local government units and the private sector through a tripartite agreement inked in November 2020.

Of the total, 80 percent will be spread out to 39 cities and municipalities, while 20 percent will be given to businesses.

Also on Friday, 739,200 of one million Sinopharm doses are also expected to arrive in the country. No less thanPresident Rodrigo Duterte will virtually welcome the delivery of China’s latest vaccine donations.

The Philippines has received more than 46 million Covid-19 shots since February.

As of August 19, nearly 13 million individuals have been fully vaccinated.

In Metro Manila, over 41 percent have received full protection against Covid-19, as the capital ramps up inoculations during the lockdown.



